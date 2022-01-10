World

T-cells from common colds can provide protection against Covid-19 — study

10 January 2022 - 12:14 By Reuters
Current Covid-19 vaccines target the spike protein, which mutates regularly, creating variants such as Omicron which lessen the efficacy of vaccines against symptomatic infection.
Current Covid-19 vaccines target the spike protein, which mutates regularly, creating variants such as Omicron which lessen the efficacy of vaccines against symptomatic infection.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto/ File photo

High levels of T-cells from common cold coronaviruses can provide protection against Covid-19, an Imperial College London study published on Monday has found, which could inform approaches for second-generation vaccines.

Immunity against Covid-19 is a complex picture, and while there is evidence of waning antibody levels six months after vaccination, T-cells are also believed to play a vital role in providing protection.

The study, which began in September 2020, looked at levels of cross-reactive T-cells generated by previous common colds in 52 household contacts of positive Covid-19 cases shortly after exposure, to see if they went on to develop infection.

It found that the 26 who did not develop infection had significantly higher levels of those T-cells than people who did get infected. Imperial did not say how long protection from the T-cells would last.

“We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect against Covid-19 infection,” study author Dr Rhia Kundu said.

The authors of the study, published in Nature Communications, said that the internal proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which are targeted by the T-cells could offer an alternative target for vaccine makers.

Current Covid-19 vaccines target the spike protein, which mutates regularly, creating variants such as Omicron which lessen the efficacy of vaccines against symptomatic infection.

“In contrast, the internal proteins targeted by the protective T-cells we identified mutate much less,” Professor Ajit Lalvani, co-author of the study, said.

“Consequently, they are highly conserved between the various SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. New vaccines that include these conserved, internal proteins would therefore induce broadly protective T cell responses that should protect against current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants.”

Reuters

READ MORE :

Vaccine mandate will help restart the economy, says ANC

SA must finalise a policy on vaccine mandates for certain settings and activities as it seeks to fully reopen its coronavirus-battered economy, the ...
News
5 hours ago

'Lift all Covid-19 restrictions': Julius Malema urges Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged president Cyril Ramaphosa to lift all Covid-19 restrictions so that entertainment and sports can go back to normal.
Politics
1 day ago

What is the difference between a rapid antigen and PCR test?

According to government, PCR tests are regarded as the "gold standard" for Covid-19 testing.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. Six Durban beaches closed after 'high levels of E-coli' found in sea water South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  4. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News
  5. Don’t get conned into signing a gym contract: Wendy Knowler’s ‘watch-outs of ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech