Canada’s Quebec province proposes special tax for unvaccinated people

Quebec, Canada’s second most populous province, is planning to force adults who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to pay a “health contribution” in a move likely to spur a debate about individual rights and social responsibility.

On Tuesday, Premier Francois Legault said the proposal, details of which were being finalised, would not apply to those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons.

Unvaccinated people put a financial burden on others, and the provincial finance ministry is determining a “significant” amount unvaccinated residents would be required to pay, Legault said, adding it would not be less than C$100 (about R1,235).

Governments globally have imposed movement restrictions on the unvaccinated and a few have levied fines on the elderly, but a sweeping tax on all unvaccinated adults could be a rare and controversial move.

While such a tax could be justified in the context of a health emergency, McGill University medicine and health sciences professor Carolyn Ells said whether it survives a court challenge would depend on the details.

Ells expressed surprise the government was taking such a “dramatic” step when options such as further expanding vaccine mandates remain.