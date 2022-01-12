'Heartfelt apologies': UK PM Boris Johnson admits attending lockdown party

“He's taken on a lot of water and is listing but not quite sunk yet,” one of them told Reuters.

Senior ministers rallied round Johnson to express support on social media, but others were unconvinced, most notably Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

“Regretfully, I have to say his position is no longer tenable,” Ross told Sky News, having earlier spoken to Johnson. Sky said he would submit a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 Conservative MPs in parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chair of the party's “1922 committee”.

“It sounds to me, I'm afraid, very much as though politically the prime minister is a dead man walking,” said Roger Gale, another Conservative who has also written a letter calling for Johnson to face a challenge.

Lockdown party

Just two years ago, Johnson was riding high: he had secured the biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher's in 1987 after promising to get Brexit done. He had led the campaign to leave the EU in 2016's referendum.

But a series of missteps over everything from sleaze scandals and the opulent refurbishment of his flat to his handling of Covid-19 and now Downing Street parties have drained his political capital.

Two snap opinion polls on Tuesday showed well over half of respondents thought Johnson should resign. Last month, the Conservatives lost a parliamentary seat they had held for almost 200 years while the party's comfortable lead over Labour in opinion polls has evaporated.

Bookmakers slashed their odds on Johnson being replaced as prime minister this year, with local elections in May viewed as another moment of jeopardy.

When details of the gathering first emerged, Johnson said he could not comment until a senior official, Sue Gray, concludes an investigation into other allegations — initially denied — that he and his officials held rule-breaking parties.

In response to the calls for his resignation, he again deferred to Gray's investigation.

“I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquiry, I have learned enough to know that there were things we simply did not get right. And I must take responsibility,” he said.

Opponents said he had not apologised for the party itself which Johnson said on Wednesday “could be said technically to fall within the guidance”, but was simply sorry he had been found out.

While parliament resounded with demands for his head, Johnson's biographer Andrew Gimson said he was unlikely to quit unless forced out by his parliamentary colleagues.

“He will be looking for a way through this. He is not the resigning type,” Gimson said

Reuters