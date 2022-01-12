Mad cow disease drives Asian nations to halt beef imports from Canada

The discovery of a case of mad cow disease has prompted some Asian countries to suspend imports of Canadian beef, a move that could further disrupt the global meat trade already rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

China, South Korea and the Philippines have temporarily halted imports of beef from Canada, where an “atypical” case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, was reported.

An atypical case is rare and happens spontaneously, as opposed to classical cases caused by contaminated feed. The cow was euthanised on the farm and did not enter the food or animal feed chain, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Tuesday.