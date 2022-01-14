World

Over a million Indians to gather beside Ganges, defying Covid-19 surge

14 January 2022 - 08:56 By Reuters
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a holy dip in the Ganges River during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, April 14, 2021.
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a holy dip in the Ganges River during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, April 14, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river on Friday for a holy bathe despite a 30-fold rise in coronavirus cases in the past one month.

A large number of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the sacred river that flows through the eastern state of West Bengal, which is reporting the most number of cases in the country after Maharashtra state in the west.

In the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, thousands of devotees are likely to throng at banks of the Ganges river in the holy city of Prayagraj, as Hindus celebrate the Makarsankranti festival.

On Friday morning, many maskless devotees marched towards the river as vendors sold flowers and other wares on both sides of the road.

Last year, a big religious gathering in northern India contributed to a record rise coronavirus.

The country is again facing a surge in coronavirus cases, fuelled mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, but hospitalisations are low, with most people recovering at home.

On Friday, the health ministry reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking India's total tally to 36.58 million.

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 315, with total mortalities now at 485,350, the ministry said.

Reuters

READ MORE :

India has learnt from its mistakes as it prepares for Covid third wave

After the bitter experience of its devastating second wave, its health services are leaving nothing to chance this time
World
4 months ago

Covid probably killed up to 5 million Indians, but not according to Modi

Extensive research puts the figure between 1,3 million and 4,9 million, but the prime minister says it’s 420,000
World
5 months ago

Bodies of Covid-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -govt document

Bodies of Covid-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Changes to regulations at Pretoria 'beach estate' to be set aside South Africa
  2. WATCH | Robbery by appointment — criminals called ahead and were caught in ... South Africa
  3. Farmer who kills ‘vermin’ can be outed on Facebook, appeal court rules South Africa
  4. Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king News
  5. ‘Very proud of brother’ — Malema gives businessman Max Mqadi props for his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...