Significant tsunami damage feared in Tonga

Tsunami-hit Tonga remained largely uncontactable on Sunday with telephone and internet links severed, leaving relatives in faraway New Zealand praying for their families on the Pacific islands as casualty reports had yet to come through.

An subterranean volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, triggering warnings of 1.2m tsunami waves and evacuation orders on the shores of Tonga as well as several South Pacific islands, where footage on social media showed waves crashing into coastal homes.

Internet and phone lines went down at about 6.40pm local time on Saturday, leaving the 105,000 residents on the islands virtually uncontactable.

There are no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga as yet though communications are limited and contact has not been established with outlying coastal areas beyond the capital Nuku'alofa and closer to the volcano, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday.

Tonga, an island nation with around 105,000 residents, lies 2,383km northeast of New Zealand.

“Nuku'alofa is covered in thick plumes of volcanic dust but otherwise conditions are calm and stable,” Ardern said.