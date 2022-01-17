WATCH | Activist Ida B. Wells gets her own Barbie lookalike
17 January 2022 - 11:49
A new Barbie doll honors Black journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells.
Ida Bell Wells-Barnett was born July 16, 1862 and died March 25, 1931.
She was an American investigative journalist, educator, and early leader in the civil rights movement.
She was one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
