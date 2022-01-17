World

WATCH | Activist Ida B. Wells gets her own Barbie lookalike

17 January 2022 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
A Barbie doll portraying pioneering civil rights activist and suffragist Ida B. Wells, holding a "Memphis Free Speech" newspaper, is seen in an undated photograph.
Image: Jason Tidwell/Mattel/Handout via REUTERS.

A new Barbie doll honors Black journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells.

Ida Bell Wells-Barnett was born July 16, 1862 and died March 25, 1931.

She was an American investigative journalist, educator, and early leader in the civil rights movement.

She was one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

