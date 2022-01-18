Chinese fishermen find suspicious devices for 'stealing secrets'
18 January 2022 - 07:46
The Chinese province of Jiangsu rewarded fishermen on Tuesday for turning over “suspicious” underwater devices found in coastal waters that posed a national security risk, media reported.
Jiangsu has a coastline of more than 1,000km (620 miles) on the Yellow Sea.
Since 2020, Jiangsu fishermen have found 10 devices that were foreign-made and were capable of underwater investigation and “stealing secrets”, the Xinhua Daily reported.
The newspaper published a video clip on its website of the fishermen receiving awards at a ceremony.
Reuters
