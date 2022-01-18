Israel completes flight Test of Arrow weapons system
18 January 2022 - 08:22
Israel's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had completed a planned flight Test of the Arrow weapons system, and would release further Test details throughout the day.
Last year, Israel r said it was developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the US.
Its Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors are already operational as part of a multilayered system to destroy incoming missiles in the atmosphere and in space.
Reuters