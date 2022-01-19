Tonga likely to spend a month without internet cable

The undersea telecommunications cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world that was damaged by a volcano eruption will take at least a month to fix, its owner said on Wednesday, with the delay likely hampering disaster recovery efforts.

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, which has killed at least three people and sent tsunami waves across the Pacific, knocked out connectivity to the archipelago on Saturday.

A specialist ship is aiming to embark from Port Moresby on a repair voyage over the weekend, said Samiuela Fonua, chairman of cable owner Tonga Cable Ltd.

But with eight or nine days sailing to collect equipment in Samoa and then an uncertain journey towards the fault in the eruption area he said it will be “lucky” if the job is done within a month.

“It could be longer than that,” he added on the telephone from Auckland where he has been co-ordinating the repair.