World

Over 1.2m people died from drug-resistant infections in 2019 — study

20 January 2022 - 14:51 By Mrinalika Roy
Global health officials have repeatedly warned about the rise of drug-resistant bacteria and other microbes due to the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, which encourages microorganisms to evolve into "superbugs".
Global health officials have repeatedly warned about the rise of drug-resistant bacteria and other microbes due to the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, which encourages microorganisms to evolve into "superbugs".
Image: 123RF/ Lucian Milasan/ File photo

More than 1.2 million people died in 2019 from infections caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics, higher than HIV/AIDS or malaria, according to a new report published on Thursday.

Global health officials have repeatedly warned about the rise of drug-resistant bacteria and other microbes due to the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, which encourages microorganisms to evolve into “superbugs”.

The new Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance report, published in The Lancet, revealed that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was directly responsible for an estimated 1.27 million deaths and associated with about 4.95 million deaths. The study analysed data from 204 countries and territories.

“These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance worldwide... Previous estimates had predicted 10 million annual deaths from AMR by 2050, but we now know for certain that we are already far closer to that figure than we said,” said Chris Murray, co-author of the study and a professor at the University of Washington.

Last year, the World Health Organisation warned that none of the 43 antibiotics in development or recently approved medicines were enough to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Cornelius Clancy, professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, said one of the ways to tackle AMR is to look at a new treatment model.

“The traditional antibiotic model that we've had for past number of decades since penicillin. I think it is tapped out.”

Most of 2019's deaths were caused by drug resistance in lower respiratory infections such as pneumonia, followed by bloodstream infections and intra-abdominal infections.

AMR's affect is now most severe in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, while around one in five deaths is in children aged under five years.

There was limited availability of data for some regions, particularly many low and middle-income countries, which may restrict the accuracy of the study's estimates.

Clancy said the focus has been on Covid-19 for the past two years, but AMR is a “long-term kind of challenge”.

Reuters

READ MORE :

SA’s new infection control plan must be put into action ... fast

Experts say a lack of dedicated IPC specialists, a field ‘not recognised as a speciality in Africa’, is putting lives at risk
News
3 days ago

SA scientists thrilled as TB therapies tested locally succeed

Local scientists are in high spirits as SA is set to gain from major tuberculosis treatment breakthroughs.
News
6 months ago

Dual-antibody drugs effective against Covid-19 variants in animal study

Reuters reports Covid-19 therapies made from a cocktail of two types of antibodies were effective against a wide range of variants of the coronavirus ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  2. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa
  4. 162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads South Africa
  5. IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding