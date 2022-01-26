Europe hopes home-brewed gas can help meet growing power needs

Scientists and investors are turning to a billion-year-old home brew to help meet Europe’s future natural gas needs and provide a way to store and deploy excess energy from solar and wind generation.

In the same way brewers use live yeast to turn sugar and starch into beer, European energy companies are relying on single-celled creatures called archaea to ferment carbon dioxide and hydrogen into methane — the main component of natural gas. The idea is to stop planet-warming emissions from escaping into the atmosphere by capturing CO₂ emitted when factories burn fossil fuels and using that to make more fuel.

The microorganisms that catalyse the process live in some of the most inhospitable places on Earth — including deeply buried gas reservoirs, where they can be fed a steady diet of industrial emissions and green hydrogen to replenish fuel reserves and store energy. From there, the methane can be injected directly into existing gas infrastructure and sent to factories, or stored underground where it effectively acts as a geochemical battery.

“Archaea are 4 billion years old and constitute the oldest metabolism we have on Earth,” said Alexander Krajete, a chemist who holds patents related to the fermentation process. “They are the survivors of nature,” he said, while sloshing a jar of amber broth colonised by archaea in his lab in Vienna.

Identified by US scientists four decades ago as a unique domain of life, archaea populate oxygen-deprived, high pressure environments miles underwater and underground. Their green energy application is coming into focus as record prices for gas batter European consumers. Geopolitical tensions with Russia, Europe’s biggest supplier of the fuel, are accelerating the search for more sustainable long-term energy solutions.

“Rather than using the fossil gas that comes over from Mr. Putin and others, we want to replace that and make it renewable,” said Doris Hafenbradl, MD of Electrochaea GmbH, a German company looking to scale up the technology. “It’s a low carbon-intensity gas that we can make relatively quickly to replace the fossil version.”

The technology still requires billions of euros of additional investment to become commercially competitive. And while the process creates a renewable methane cycle — by recycling hydrogen, carbon and oxygen molecules in a closed loop — the potential for renegade emissions exists. Users of the fuel who fail to account for and capture their pollution would still be contributing to global warming.

Electrochaea, located just outside Munich, raised 36 million euros ($41 million), completing its fifth funding round this month from investors including Baker Hughes Co. and Engie SA. Electrochaea has already built demonstration plants in Denmark, Hungary and Switzerland and is working on sites where hundreds of megawatt hours of green gas can be produced by mid-decade, Hafenbradl said.