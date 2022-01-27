World

Peru reports small new oil leak during cleanup of prior spill

27 January 2022 - 10:00 By Reuters
Workers clean up an oil spill following an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, in Ventanilla, Peru January 25, 2022.
Workers clean up an oil spill following an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, in Ventanilla, Peru January 25, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Peru said on Wednesday that an estimated eight barrels of crude oil leaked off the country's central Pacific coast as part of the cleanup process following a bigger spill earlier this month.

Spain's Repsol SA, which was removing remnant crude oil from a pipeline 18 meters (59 feet) under the surface of the sea, said the escaped oil was an expected part of the process and contained.

“A new oil spill is ruled out,” said Repsol, adding that the containment barriers, absorbent elements and skimmers were already in place in the area as a safety measure and the hydrocarbon was controlled.

Peru's energy regulator Osinergmin said the agency had supervisors at the scene and verified that the situation was under control.

Peruvian authorities have said some 6,000 barrels of oil were spilt in the Jan. 15 event at Repsol's La Pampilla refinery, which President Pedro Castillo called the biggest ecological disaster to affect the Andean nation in recent years.

The initial spill from a tanker that was unloading crude at La Pampilla was blamed on unusually large waves after the huge undersea volcano explosion in Tonga some 10,000km (6,213 miles) away triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean.

La Pampilla is Peru's largest refinery and supplies more than half of the local fuel market.

Reuters

READ MORE :

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Pangai, Tonga - USGS

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219 km (136.1 miles)west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) ...
News
2 hours ago

Tonga likely to spend a month without internet cable

The undersea telecommunications cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world that was damaged by a volcano eruption will take at least a month to ...
News
1 week ago

That sinking feeling: Tonga’s plight reveals Pacific’s climate change peril

Islanders set to be world’s first climate refugees as rising sea levels worsen tsunamis, storm surges and heatwaves
World
6 days ago

Water crisis looms for tsunami-hit Tonga; New Zealand help on the way

Two New Zealand navy vessels will arrive in Tonga on Friday carrying critical water supplies for the Pacific island nation reeling from a volcanic ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  4. Transnet Freight Rail security boss ‘not qualified for the job’ News
  5. WATCH | She bought nothing fancy, I had no clue: R4m-theft accused security ... News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...