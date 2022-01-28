Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic, expands booster eligibility

Australia suffered its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday with nearly 100 deaths, but several large states said they expect hospital admissions to fall amid hopes that the latest wave of infections would begin to subside.

Fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, infections exploded during the past four weeks, with around two million cases recorded. Up until then, Australia had counted just 400,000 cases since the pandemic first hit the country nearly two years ago.

But steady hospitalisation rates in recent days have raised hopes that worst could be over.

“Generally the situation is stable ... and we're expecting further falls (in hospital cases)," Queensland state Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said during a media briefing, as hospital cases in the state fell for the third straight day to 818.

But he warned the state's 5 million residents that the pandemic was far from over. “So don't go out and celebrate yet but the news at this stage is good,” he said.