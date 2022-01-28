North Korea confirms latest weapons tests as Kim visits key munitions factory

North Korea conducted tests of an upgraded long-range cruise missile and a warhead of a tactical guided missile this week, as leader Kim Jong Un visited a munitions factory producing a “major weapon system,” state media KCNA said on Friday.

Tension has been simmering over North Korea's series of six weapons tests in 2022, among the largest number of missile launches it has made in a month. The launches have triggered international condemnation and a new sanctions push from the US.

An update to a long-range cruise missile system was tested on Tuesday, and another test was held to confirm the power of a conventional warhead for a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Thursday, KCNA said.

Kim did not attend the tests, but during a visit to the munitions factory, he lauded “leaping progress in producing major weapons” to implement the ruling Workers' Party's decisions made at a meeting last month, a separate dispatch said.

“The factory holds a very important position and duty in modernising the country's armed forces and realising the national defence development strategy,” Kim said.

KCNA did not specify the weapons or the factory's location. Kim called for bolstering national defences to tackle an unstable international situation at that party gathering.

Last week, North Korea said it would bolster its defences against the US and consider resuming “all temporally-suspended activities”, hinting at lifting a self-declared moratorium on testing nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).