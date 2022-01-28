Porn star Stormy Daniels testifies ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti 'lied to me'

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels told jurors at her former lawyer Michael Avenatti's criminal fraud trial on Thursday that he “stole from me and lied to me” by diverting proceeds from a book she wrote.

Testifying as a prosecution witness, Daniels said in Manhattan federal court that Avenatti — whom she had retained to help her escape a non-disclosure agreement with then-US President Donald Trump — told her he would “never take a penny” from the 2018 memoir, titled “Full Disclosure.”

But Avenatti embezzled nearly $300,000 of proceeds intended for Daniels, prosecutors have said, in part by forging her signature on instructions to the publisher about where to send the funds. Daniels, 42, said Avenatti never told her about the account.

“I felt very betrayed and stupid,” Daniels said. “Michael had been lying and stealing from me.”

Avenatti, 50, has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and identity theft. He has portrayed the dispute as a disagreement over legal fees that has no place in criminal court.

Avenatti's work for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, helped propel him to fame in 2018, before a slew of criminal charges the following year ended his law practice.

Daniels is known for receiving $130,000 of hush money from Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet before the 2016 presidential election about a sexual liaison she claimed to have once had with Trump, which Trump denies.