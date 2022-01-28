Sweden decides against recommending Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-12

She added that the decision could be revisited if the research changed or if a new variant changed the pandemic. Children in high-risk groups can already get the vaccine.

Sweden registered more than 40,000 new cases on January 26, one of the highest daily numbers during the pandemic, despite limited testing. While the forth wave has seen daily infection records shattered, the health care is not under the same strain as during previous waves.

On Thursday 101 patients with Covid-19 required intensive care, well below the more than 400 patients during spring 2021.

In total, nearly 16,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Sweden since the pandemic started.

Sweden's government on Wednesday extended restrictions, which included limited opening hours for restaurants and an attendance cap for indoor venues, for two weeks but said it hoped to remove them on February 9.

