World

Sweden decides against recommending Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-12

The benefits do not outweigh the risks

28 January 2022 - 08:49 By Johan Ahlander
Covid-19 restrictions in Sweden include limited opening hours for restaurants and an attendance cap for indoor venues.
Covid-19 restrictions in Sweden include limited opening hours for restaurants and an attendance cap for indoor venues.
Image: 123RF/belchonock

Sweden has decided against recommending Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11, the Health Agency said, arguing that the benefits did not outweigh the risks.

“With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don't see any clear benefit with vaccinating them,” Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm told a news conference.

She added that the decision could be revisited if the research changed or if a new variant changed the pandemic. Children in high-risk groups can already get the vaccine.

Sweden registered more than 40,000 new cases on January 26, one of the highest daily numbers during the pandemic, despite limited testing. While the forth wave has seen daily infection records shattered, the health care is not under the same strain as during previous waves.

On Thursday 101 patients with Covid-19 required intensive care, well below the more than 400 patients during spring 2021.

In total, nearly 16,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Sweden since the pandemic started.

Sweden's government on Wednesday extended restrictions, which included limited opening hours for restaurants and an attendance cap for indoor venues, for two weeks but said it hoped to remove them on February 9.

Reuters

READ MORE

SA could be missing malaria cases as symptoms look like Covid-19: NICD

The focus on Covid-19 could be resulting in malaria cases slipping through the system, the NICD said.
News
1 day ago

160 deaths and 4,100 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours: NICD

There were 160 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Thursday.
News
14 hours ago

SANDF returned controversially procured 'Covid-19 drug' to Cuba, MPs told

The SANDF on Wednesday confirmed that it has returned 500,000 vials of the Heberon interferon alpha-2B Covid-19 drug to Cuba.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  4. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa
  5. From quotas to critical skills exchange — four changes proposed for foreign ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...
45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction