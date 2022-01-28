World

WATCH | This letter arrived more than 50 years late

28 January 2022 - 13:38 By Reuters

A letter written to a 12-year-old girl in Lithuania was delivered in December, almost 51 years after it was sent by a pen pal in Poland.

