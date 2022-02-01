Dr. Oz’ Senate campaign has relied so far on his own money

Mehmet Oz, a celebrity physician turned politician, reported raising almost $5.9 million in his first month in the Republican race for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, but most it came from money he loaned to his campaign.

Oz, who hosted the “Dr. Oz” television show until he ended it to run for office, announced his candidacy on November 30. His initial campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission of activity through Dec. 31 showed $5.2 million in loans to the campaign and almost $670,000 in contributions.

In one month, Oz, 61, has put more into his effort financially than most of his Republican rivals have raised. Jeff Bartos, a businessman, took in $3.3 million in 2021, including $1.2 million he loaned his campaign. Carla Sands, who was then-President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Denmark, raised $4.2 million last year, including $3.6 million she loaned her campaign.

Former Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick entered the race in January and wasn’t due to file a report.

The crowded field of Republicans is vying to replace retiring Senator Pat Toomey, also a Republican, in one of the key races that will decide which party controls the US Senate next year, and the fate of President Joe Biden’s first-term agenda.

Among the contributors who gave the maximum $5,800 to Oz were former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and billionaire Steve Wynn, who were scheduled to hold a fundraiser for him in Florida earlier this month.

In the Pennsylvania’s Democratic primary race for Senate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman reported raising $12 million last year with $5.3 million cash on hand as of Dec. 31, compared with $4.1 million raised by US Representative Conor Lamb with $3 million in the bank.

