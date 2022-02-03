World

Death penalty trial for Florida school gunman Cruz delayed until April

03 February 2022 - 09:30 By Reuters
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Image: Amy Beth Bennett/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

A judge on Wednesday delayed until April proceedings to determine the sentencing of the gunman who has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school in 2018.

Jurors during the phase that had earlier been scheduled to start later this month will hear testimony from scores of witnesses to help them decide whether to sentence Nikolas Cruz, 23, to death or life in prison for Florida's deadliest school shooting.

Cruz wore a face mask and thick glasses as he sat in Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer's courtroom on Wednesday. Scherer agreed to the prosecution's request to push back the start of what was expected to be a months-long process.

Jury selection will begin the first week of April to allow lawyers for both sides more time to prepare witnesses, many of them mental-health experts. Lawyers were asked to keep the judge apprised of any need to delay it even further.

Cruz was a 19-year-old expelled student when he returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018 and opened fire on students and staff. He pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Under Florida law, a jury must be unanimous in its decision to recommend that a judge sentence Cruz to be executed. If any of the 12 jurors objects, Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Among the “mitigating” factors the defense will ask the jury to consider are Cruz's brain damage from his mother's drug and alcohol abuse during pregnancy, his long history of mental-health disorders and allegations he was sexually abused and bullied.

Reuters

READ MORE :

Accused Florida school shooter pleads guilty in 2018 Parkland massacre

Accused shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 mass shooting at ...
News
3 months ago

Accused Florida school shooter set to plead guilty in 2018 Parkland massacre

Accused shooter Nikolas Cruz is expected to appear in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday to plead guilty to killing 17 students and faculty in ...
News
3 months ago

Ex-student arrested after 17 shot dead at Florida high school

A 19-year-old gunman returned to the Florida high school where he had once been expelled for disciplinary problems and opened fire with an ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. The heat is on: SAPS spokesperson turns his aim on police stations in KZN News

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...