World

Gas cylinder explosion in tense Abu Dhabi raises alarm

09 February 2022 - 11:08 By Reuters
Abu Dhabi civil defence said it received a report of a fire at 12:09am (2009 GMT) caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building in a central residential area. It said there were no casualties, and asked the public to follow only official news sources and avoid spreading rumours.
Abu Dhabi civil defence said it received a report of a fire at 12:09am (2009 GMT) caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building in a central residential area. It said there were no casualties, and asked the public to follow only official news sources and avoid spreading rumours.
Image: 123RF / yykkaa

An explosion blamed on a faulty gas cylinder in a building in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi raised alarm on Wednesday, with the US embassy initially saying it suspected a possible missile strike.

The UAE, which prizes its reputation as a safe business and tourism hub, has been on edge in recent weeks after several missile and drone strikes blamed on the Houthi movement in Yemen.

Abu Dhabi civil defence said it received a report of a fire at 12:09am (2009 GMT) caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building in a central residential area. It said there were no casualties, and asked the public to follow only official news sources and avoid spreading rumours.

“Specialised teams extinguished the fire, evacuated the building as a precaution and controlled the situation,” the civil defence authority said in a statement on state media.

Earlier, the US embassy had issued a warning of “reports of a possible missile or drone strike”. A US embassy spokesperson later told Reuters the warning was issued against the backdrop of recent security incidents, and thanked Abu Dhabi's emergency workers for containing the fire quickly.

Yemen's Houthis issued no claim for an attack on Wednesday. The movement, battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, has claimed three attacks on the UAE since the start of this year, one killing three people. A fourth attack, involving drones that the UAE said were intercepted, was claimed by a separate, little-known group.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  4. Julius Malema takes aim at ‘apartheid judges’ South Africa
  5. Appointed by Zuma and making history: 5 things to know about recommended chief ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song