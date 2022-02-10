Hong Kong vaccine rates spike as outbreak shatters Covid-19-free dreams

Vaccination rates are rising sharply among the elderly in Hong Kong, lifting from a relatively low base as an Omicron-fuelled spike in new Covid-19 cases and looming vaccine passes pierce long-standing inoculation complacency among the demographic.

The global financial hub had been able to keep the coronavirus pandemic from disrupting activities for most of the past two years, using stringent border restrictions.

That success had the effect of downplaying the need for widespread vaccination, especially among older people, many of whom are poor, not very mobile, and less interested in lifting travel restrictions.

“Getting the elderly vaccinated has been difficult,” said Lau Chak Sing, head of the medicine department at the University of Hong Kong, who blames, among other factors, the “lack of a sense of urgency because Hong Kong was doing very well.”

As in many other places, however, the arrival of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has significantly changed the shape of the pandemic and official responses in Hong Kong.

Daily Covid-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday, with authorities reporting outbreaks in 10 elderly care homes. Two men aged 73 and 76 were the city's first Covid-19-linked deaths since September.

The government has announced vaccine passes will be required from Feb. 24 for people wanting to shop, eat out or use public facilities, a measure those who wanted more open border controls had been calling for since early last year.