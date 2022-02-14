New Zealand tried to oust protesters by blasting James Blunt and Celine Dion

New Zealand protesters occupying parliament grounds in Wellington were bombarded by a cyclone and Barry Manilow songs over the weekend, but vowed to stay until the government ends Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The protest entered its seventh day on Monday with the lawns in front of parliament covered by a sea of tents and a large and noisy crowd in attendance. When the remnants of Cyclone Dovi lashed the capital city on Saturday with high winds and torrential rain turning the grounds into a mud bath, protesters covered the area with hay.

They also withstood efforts by parliament’s speaker, Trevor Mallard, to oust them by blasting songs from Manilow, James Blunt and Celine Dion over loud speakers — a tactic police said they would not have endorsed.

Concerns are growing about sanitation at the site, particularly as some protesters have small children with them. Streets around parliament remain blocked by cars and campervans, frustrating local businesses, but police appear unwilling to precipitate further confrontation after making more than 120 arrests last week.