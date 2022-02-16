Family of woman killed on ‘Rust’ set sues Alec Baldwin

The family of a woman killed during filming of the Western Rust filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and others on Tuesday, claiming they disregarded several standard industry practices meant to keep movie sets safe.

The civil suit was filed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, on behalf of Matthew Hutchins, husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and the couple’s nine-year-old son.

“The lawsuit names Baldwin and others who are responsible for safety on the set and whose reckless behaviour and cost-cutting led to the senseless and tragic death of Hutchins,” attorney Brian Panish said at a news conference in Los Angeles.

Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza wounded when a Colt revolver Baldwin was using during a rehearsal fired a live bullet. The movie, on which Baldwin also served as a producer, was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe.

Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Baldwin and other Rust producers, said: “Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false.”

The 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live actor has said he was told the gun was “cold”, an industry term meaning it is safe to use.

“This protocol has worked on thousands of films with millions of discharges, and there has never before been an incident on a set where a bullet harmed anyone,” Dyer said.

“Actors should be able to rely on armourers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use.”

However, Panish said Baldwin bore “a significant portion of liability” because he shot the weapon that killed Hutchins.