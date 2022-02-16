Putin and Biden both win, Ukraine loses

The Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement on Tuesday that troops were beginning to relocate to their permanent bases after drills on the Ukrainian border is not yet the denouement of the crisis that Russian President Vladimir Putin created and then US President Joe Biden amplified with alarmist rhetoric in recent months.

Still, the world’s attention has been focused on the possibility of a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine long enough for an early tally of strategic and tactical gains and losses from the escalation.

So far, both Putin and Biden appear to have benefited from the crisis. European nations and especially Ukraine have, on balance, lost out.

Putin’s biggest win is that he has proven his ability — which he mentioned back in November — to dial Ukraine-related tension up and down at will. It didn’t take him long to position a large military force in proximity to Ukraine.

Even if part of it leaves now, as Putin and his underlings said on Tuesday, Russia’s military posture seems to be shifting more or less permanently towards the Ukrainian border; the troops that leave can always come back at short notice.

There’s always the pretext of drills. In 2021, the Russian military spent only about 86% of its 1 trillion ruble ($13.2 billion) budget allocation. It’s funded lavishly enough to keep exercising in southwestern Russia and Belarus all year if needed.

Putin appears to have realised that concealing troop movements is pointless, and not doing so gives him the ability to escalate without sending a single soldier across the border and thereby giving the West a viable pretext for sanctions.

Rob Lee at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, one of the most visible and competent military analysts during the crisis, has generally leant towards predicting a new invasion — but, he recently wrote on Twitter, if an attack was in the plans, the Russian troops were perhaps too relaxed about being photographed:

Especially in recent weeks, this low-cost escalation has won Putin more attention from Western leaders than he’s seen since invading Crimea in 2014.

Biden calls him on the phone at short notice, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a succession of British ministers rush to Moscow to talk him out of attacking. These encounters allow him to air his broader grievances and security demands.

Even if his complaints don’t find much sympathy, they plant the idea in fellow leaders’ heads that Russia needs to be given something — it does have the right to be concerned about its security, after all.