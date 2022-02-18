World

'A selfie is not worth risking your life': Warning as storm Eunice batters UK with winds of up to 196km/h

18 February 2022 - 18:58 By Muvija M
A person takes pictures as waves break on the beach in the wake of Storm Eunice in Blankenberge, Belgium, on February 18 2022.
A person takes pictures as waves break on the beach in the wake of Storm Eunice in Blankenberge, Belgium, on February 18 2022.
Image: Yves Herman/Reuters

Britain pleaded with people on Friday to stop taking storm selfies as record-breaking winds lashed northern Europe and sent waves curling over the roofs of coastal property.

Storm Eunice has battered Britain with winds of up to 196km/h , a record for England, and killed at least one person in Ireland while causing power and travel disruptions for tens of thousands.

“A dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life for and those who are going to the coast to take pictures are also putting our teams at risk,” Coastguard tactical commander Ben Hambling said in a statement.

“We are urging people in the strongest possible terms to stay away from the coast.”

The Coastguard said there had been multiple reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children.

Deaths while taking 'selfies' have been rising according to a study in 2018, partly due to thrill seekers courting popularity on social media platforms.

“The reports we are receiving are absolutely terrifying,” Hambling said. “In these conditions all it takes is one wave.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

The best spots to snap a selfie in SA's most Instagrammable public gardens

If you don't have your own garden, don't stress: the country's major cities boast an abundance of public green spaces you can enjoy — and snap photos ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil's 'Imperial City'

At least 94 people died in the historic Brazilian mountain town of Petropolis, local government officials said on Wednesday, after heavy rains caused ...
News
1 day ago

Body of driver of vehicle lost in Tshwane floods found

Police search and rescue teams have found the body of a man believed to be the driver of an e-hailing taxi washed away in Midstream, Tshwane on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents clash as some black parents refused ... South Africa
  5. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season
'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...