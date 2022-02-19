Russia 'poised to strike' Ukraine, US defense secretary says

Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in RussiaUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday appeared to compare Russia's military to a snake that was uncoiling and preparing to strike Ukraine after a massive military build-up that has stoked the biggest East-West crisis since the Cold War.

Austin, speaking on a trip to Lithuania, said he agreed with President Joe Biden's Friday assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to stage a new invasion of Ukraine.

“They are uncoiling and are now poised to strike,” Austin told a news conference in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, ahead of talks with increasingly anxious Baltic leaders.

Austin, a retired Army general, warned Moscow could move on Ukraine at any time and he listed the kinds of military capabilities that Russia has massed and repositioned near Ukraine.

“Having done this before, I can tell you that that's exactly what you need to to attack and the and the stance that you need to be in to attack,” Austin said.

Moscow, which has massed tens of thousands of troops near the border with Ukraine and is pressing security demands on the US and Nato, has denied it has plans to invade its neighbour.