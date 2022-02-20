Bank of Spies: Credit Suisse catered to global intelligence figures

Sa’ad Kheir: Jordan’s Action Hero

Jordan’s Sa’ad Kheir was made for the big screen. The Washington Post’s David Ignatius, who wrote the novel upon which the movie Body of Lies was based, described him as “brilliant but emotionally wounded.”

But the interrogations carried out by Kheir’s GID were highly illegal, according to reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Human Rights Watch reported that the GID served as “proxy jailer” for the CIA, “holding prisoners that the CIA apparently wanted kept out of circulation,” just as Suleiman’s intelligence forces had done in Egypt. The rights group documented at least 14 prisoners the US sent to Jordanian custody for likely torture between 2001 and 2003.

Amnesty International, citing victim testimony, reported that the GID obtained more than 100 confessions via torture, and then sent these cases to Jordan’s State Security Court, which handed out death penalties to the most unfortunate.

Senior GID officials would later deny holding prisoners for the US, or that torture even happened. Kheir has also been stalked by rumors of corruption involving oil trades, but no charges were ever filed.

According to Wikileaks diplomatic cables, former Jordanian Prime Minister Ali Abul Ragheb (2000-2003) put Kheir at the heart of oil deals involving Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

“Kheir, along with then-Prime Minister Abul Ragheb, institutionalised high-level corruption that continues to haunt Jordan today,” a Jordanian politician told OCCRP.

Kheir’s run, however, would eventually come to an end. In May 2005, he was removed from his GID post by King Abdullah. Kheir died at a luxury hotel in Vienna in December of 2009.

Three years earlier, his account at the bank was worth 28.3-million Swiss francs. A Credit Suisse account opened in 2006 by Kheir’s brother Saeed, a ground engineer for King Hussein’s two private jets, was worth 13-million Swiss francs by 2011, before being closed in 2014. Kheir’s wife at the time of his death, Janiche Frayeh, had her own account that was worth 6-million Swiss francs ($5.9m) in 2010. Her account also closed in 2014.

Saeed Kheir told OCCRP that given his brother Sa’ad’s sensitive position, “it should not surprise you that he never shared any information with me about his work in intelligence.” He said he knew nothing of any Credit Suisse account set up by his brother, and that he himself never set up any accounts. He said all his taxable income “has been declared to the tax authority in Jordan.” He said he never shared a bank account with, or received funds from, his brother.

In a message to OCCRP, Frayeh said questions about the family accounts at Credit Suisse were “weird and strange and outrageous.”

She described Kheir as “an honourable man who fought terrorism all his life so people like myself and your group can live safely in this life.” She said she had not opened a Credit Suisse account, had “no idea” about any funds there, and was merely a “house wife.”

‘Something Very Precious’

For intelligence figures, working with Credit Suisse offered a service that was hard to find in an increasingly globalised world.

“These banks represent something that for the intelligence community is very precious: secrecy,” said one European intelligence officer on condition of anonymity. “This confidentiality makes their services very useful for covert operations.”

A former German intelligence director in the Middle East told OCCRP and partners he was not surprised that high-ranking secret service employees from undemocratic countries would bank in Switzerland. Such accounts can serve as a back-up, the source suggested, set aside in the event that the regimes these spies serve are overthrown, or they themselves fall out of favour.

This hypothesis was echoed by Baer, the ex-CIA agent.

“In the Arab world, you’re only in your job for so long,” said Baer. “You and your clan have to steal what you can and create a nest egg. Switzerland is the safest place, once you’ve got your accounts set up.”

Losing favour, it seems, is one of the main hazards of the spy world. After the fall of Mubarak in 2011, Suleiman threw his hat into the ring to lead Egypt, but was disqualified as a candidate. He died at the Cleveland Clinic months later, in July 2012, of natural causes.

Beyond navigating internal power struggles, spies also have practical problems that Swiss banking may have helped solve.

“Spy agencies and terrorist organisations sometimes work in the same way,” said ex-Mossad officer Avner Avraham. “They have the same problems. They have to transfer money from point A to point B, to pay someone, and they don’t want anyone to know who’s the one paying and how it’s being transferred, or where it’s coming from.”

Graham Barrow, a U.K.-based financial crime expert, said the enormous sums involved in Credit Suisse accounts connected to intelligence figures should have raised red flags for the bank.

“There’s no reason why a senior intelligence operative can’t open a bank account, but they’ve got to give a reason why they want that account and what they’re going to use it for,” he said. “Then the account has got to be used in the way they said they were going to use it.

“If at any point there’s a discrepancy, the bank should be raising red flags.”

Other Spies in the Data

These four are the tip of the iceberg. Journalists found almost 40 accounts in the Credit Suisse data linked to intelligence officials from almost a dozen countries. These include:

Former Venezuelan army captain Carlos Luis Aguilera Borjas, known as “The Invisible One,” who served as Hugo Chavez’s bodyguard in the 1990s.

As director of Venezuela’s intelligence services for two years in the early 2000s, Aguilera was known for arresting opposition politicians. He resigned around 2002, having failed to prevent a coup attempt that almost overthrew the president. Aguilera then focused on business, and is said to have banked around $90m from a corrupt deal to overhaul a Caracas metro line.

Aguilera opened one account at Credit Suisse in June 2011 and within a few months it was worth almost 7.8-million Swiss francs ($8.6m). Another, linked to a legal entity he controlled, was opened in July 2011 and held a maximum value of almost 5-million Swiss francs.

Aguilera did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, accounts were held by Valery Khoroshkovsky, former head of the security service, and now a business tycoon. His are among the highest value accounts in the data. One account, listed as a legal entity, was valued at 1 billion Swiss francs in September 2006. In December 2006, he resigned as CEO of Russian steel giant Evraz and joined Ukraine’s security and defense council, which focuses on national security issues. The account was still active more than two years later.

Khoroshkovsky denied having had a bank account “in the mentioned bank in [the] given period,” but would not elaborate. “I consider this to be the end of this matter,” he said.

In Egypt, an account was held by Ashraf Marwan, a spy whose allegiances were as murky as his finances. While serving as an intelligence adviser to his father-in-law, President Gamel Abdal Nasser, Marwan is known to have leaked intelligence to Israeli forces during the 1973 Yom Kippur War – but his family and other supporters claim the information he gave Israel was fake. Marwan’s account at Credit Suisse, listed under a legal entity, was opened in 2000. By that time he’d left intelligence work behind and moved to the U.K., where he purchased a stake in Chelsea Football Club. Seven years later he was dead, after a mysterious fall from his London balcony. His wife, Mona Nasser, later told the press his death was retribution for betraying Israeli intelligence. Nasser did not respond to questions sent by OCCRP.

From Germany, former secret police officer Jürgen Czilinsky held an account worth some 218-million Swiss francs ($206m) as of January 2010. Czilinsky had left Germany after the collapse of Communism, landing in Congo-Brazzaville, where he reportedly set up a waste management business. Czilinsky did not respond to a request for comment.

Also in the data are accounts belonging to figures with ties to Uzbekistan’s intelligence services, which multiple human rights organisations have accused of torture, forced disappearance, and arbitrary detention. In 2009, former intelligence officer Ikram Yakubov told BBC Newsnight he’d witnessed these abuses firsthand, and claimed he had been forced to fabricate evidence against people he knew were innocent.

Other accounts were linked to intelligence figures from Iraq, Jordan, Montenegro, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Yemen. The oldest holding dates back to the mid-1970s, while the highest balance among the spies is Khoroshkovsky’s 1-billion Swiss francs.