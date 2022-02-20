Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for mild Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s 95-year-old monarch, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms, her office at Buckingham Palace said.

The queen is experiencing “cold-like” effects but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor Castle over the coming week, the palace said in a statement. She has received all her vaccinations.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” according to the statement.

The monarch attended in-person audiences at the castle last week, her first major public engagement for more than three months, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.

Concerns about the Queen contracting Covid-19 heightened this month after Prince Charles, her son and heir, tested positive after having had contact with the monarch.