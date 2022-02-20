False Spring: Credit Suisse had deep ties to Arab elite on eve of historic uprisings

Now, leaked data from Credit Suisse gives new insight into some of the wealth the Mubaraks and other elites held at the Zurich-based bank in the years before the Arab Spring, and after it started to rattle their hold on power.

The data shows that the Mubarak brothers held six accounts at Credit Suisse. One of Alaa’s accounts was opened as early as 1987, when he was 27. Another joint account held by the two had a maximum balance worth 277-million Swiss francs — amounts previously suggested by statements from Egyptian authorities, but never confirmed.[1]

The brothers’ assets at the bank do appear to have been frozen after the Arab Spring, although no one has confirmed this explicitly. Through their lawyers, the Mubaraks said all of their assets “were fully declared and acquired from their professional business activities” and that they “originated from fully legitimate and lawful sources.” They said previous investigations into them were “politically motivated” and “driven by a campaign of flagrantly false allegations of corruption that was associated with the political events in Egypt of 2011.” They did not confirm or deny the account information but said it may contain “some material inaccuracies,” without elaborating.

The data also revealed previously unreported accounts in the names of both brothers’ fathers-in-law, Mohamed Magdy Rassekh and Mahmoud Yehia El-Gammal, some holding millions of Swiss francs. More accounts were held by some of the family’s business partners, including some implicated in corruption trials both before and after the Arab Spring.

The leaked data contained more accounts from Egypt than any other Arab country. But Arab elites from other countries also show up in the data, which includes the names of presidents, royal families, ministers, spies, and business moguls with close government ties. The account holders came from over half a dozen countries hit by the Arab Spring protests, including Syria, Yemen, Libya, Algeria, Morocco and Jordan. These accounts, which provide a glimpse into the wealth held abroad by Arab elites in the decade before the uprising, were collectively worth at least $1 billion held in just one Swiss bank.[2]

Overall, the data suggests Credit Suisse played a significant role for years helping key figures hide their wealth even as they and their governments were accused of compromising an entire region through bribery, embezzlement, and nepotism — grievances at the heart of the Arab Spring protests.

Some of these relationships stretched back decades and weathered multiple corruption scandals, as was the case with Hussein Salem, a close Mubarak associate whose name became synonymous with corruption and cronyism.[3] Others, including spy chiefs, were implicated in human rights violations such as torture and U.S.-sponsored extraordinary rendition.

Experts say that Swiss and other international banks were integral to moving the very funds Arab Spring protesters wanted to recover. Waleed Nassar, a lawyer who worked on Egypt’s asset recovery efforts, said foreign banks regularly built personal relationships with wealthy customers in Egypt, often helping send money out of the country in a way that might have otherwise raised red flags.

“You and I can’t go to a bank right now and get away with some of the most basic things that are atypical protocol-wise, but these guys can,” he said. “But for their conduct, a lot of the money would have never have been able to be transferred outside of Egypt in the first place.”

In a statement, Credit Suisse said it rejected “allegations and inferences about the bank’s purported business practices,” and said it was continually working “to strengthen its compliance and control framework.” The bank said that the accounts presented by the investigation were “predominantly historical” and “based on partial, selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank's business conduct.”

“While Credit Suisse cannot comment on potential client relationships, we can confirm that actions have been taken in line with applicable policies and regulatory requirements at the relevant times, and that related issues have already been addressed,” the bank said.

Historic Ties: Abdul Halim Khaddam

Over the years that his Credit Suisse account was open, former Syrian Vice President Abdul Halim Khaddam managed to accrue tens of millions of dollars’ worth of cash, company shares, and palatial mansions — a striking fortune for a lifelong public servant.

Khaddam served in high-level government positions from 1970 to 2005, first as foreign minister and then vice president under Hafez Al-Assad. He rose to prominence in the 1980s while helping manage Syria’s involvement in neighboring Lebanon’s civil war, and its subsequent occupation of the country. Seeking to foster pro-Damascus Lebanese politicians, Khaddam struck up a friendship with the wealthy businessman Rafik Hariri, backing his successful run for prime minister of Lebanon in 1992. Hariri was known to grease his relationships with money, and his friendship with Khaddam was no exception.

A former high-level Syrian official told OCCRP that Khaddam had “dominated Lebanon through Hariri,” who in turn paid him back with favors. He recalled meeting Khaddam in Damascus, where the vice president was “living a legendary life.” Khaddam had a reputation for a level of corruption that was so obvious it “does not need documents” to be proven, the former official said.

Further charges against Khaddam emerged after Hariri was assassinated during his second prime ministership in 2005, a murder widely blamed on the Damascus regime.

The following year, Khaddam defected from the Syrian government led by its current president, Bashar Al-Assad, and fled to Paris. In retaliation, Syrian officials began leaking details of his previous dealings.

In a briefing with journalists, officials said Khaddam had taken about $500m from Hariri over two decades, some in the form of houses, yachts, and funds held in French, Lebanese, and Swiss bank accounts. Syrian media also reported that Khaddam had taken bribes in the 1980s to allow France and Germany to bury radioactive waste in the desert.

Details of Khaddam’s Credit Suisse account, which he held jointly with his wife and three sons, confirm the family indeed accumulated substantial wealth while Khaddam was in office. The account, opened in 1994, reached its highest balance worth nearly 90-million Swiss francs in September 2003.

Khaddam died in 2020. His sons did not respond to phone calls or repeated requests for comment sent by email and text message. Credit Suisse did not comment on the account but said it adhered to relevant policies and regulations.