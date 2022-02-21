Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes New Zealand, shakes capital Wellington
21 February 2022 - 06:51
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck New Zealand near the South Island town of Blenheim on Monday at a depth of 30km, government seismic monitor Geonet said.
A Reuters witness felt strong shaking in the capital Wellington. No immediate damage or injuries were reported.
New Zealand lies on the seismically active “Ring of Fire”, a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.
