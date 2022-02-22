Ardern slams New Zealand protesters after ‘disgraceful’ attacks on police

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denounced protesters occupying parliament grounds after some ugly clashes with police on Tuesday.

“The attacks on police have been absolutely disgraceful,” Ardern told reporters. “Clearly there are a group who are increasingly acting out in a violent way towards the police.”

As the protest against vaccine mandates in downtown Wellington entered its 15th day, police said three officers were taken to hospital for a medical assessment after being sprayed with a stinging substance that is still to be determined. Others were fortunate to escape injury after a protester drove a car at police as they sought to reduce the perimeter around the occupied area.

Shields were deployed after protesters had thrown objects at officers the previous day, including human waste, police said.

“The police are there doing a job to keep Wellingtonians safe, to have them met with such acts of violence is totally wrong,” Ardern said.

“To everyone who has said this is a peaceful protest, they can surely see now that in some quarters it is not. So it is their responsibility to leave.”