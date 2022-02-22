Five members of Guatemala's anti-corruption prosecutor's office quit

Five members of Guatemala's anti-corruption prosecutor's office have resigned from their posts this month, the public ministry said on Monday, after two of them publicly denounced what they called unjust prosecution.

Another four anti-corruption officials have been arrested in recent weeks amid a brewing political crisis.

Juan Luis Pantaleon, a spokesperson for the public ministry, confirmed the resignations of three public prosecutors and two assistants from the Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity (FECI), without elaborating on the reasons they gave for leaving their posts.

Rudy Herrera, one of the FECI prosecutors who resigned, had a warrant issued for his arrest but left the country last week.

Now in Washington DC, Herrera said in a statement there was a campaign of persecution against independent justice operators with the aim of "guaranteeing impunity to criminal networks."

Former prosecutor Carlos Videz, who also resigned, made similar allegations.

"To prevent an attempt on my life, I made the difficult decision to resign and leave the country to avoid being one more victim of unjust persecution," Videz said in a statement.