Hong Kong seniors who refused vaccines are ‘ticking time bomb’

That is putting the city at greater risk of deaths compared to other places that prioritised vaccinating the elderly first and have had more success in take-up.

While the number of cases in South Korea has been soaring, the fatality rate is falling, dropping to just to 0.38% on February 20, compared to 0.88% a month ago. That’s thanks largely to the success in the vaccination effort: Among South Koreans 60 and older, 88% have received third shots. Even countries such as the US and the UK prioritised vaccinating the elderly first, given their vulnerability.

Adding to the risk in Hong Kong, many seniors getting their first vaccines are choosing less effective shots made by China’s Sinovac Biotech rather than the messenger RNA vaccines from BioNTech which have been found to provide more protection against the Omicron variant.

Eliminating Cases

Even as experts call for a renewed campaign to deliver shots, chief executive Carrie Lam’s government may divert resources away from vaccination efforts and instead towards implementing the sort of citywide mass testing that Beijing has used in mainland cities to eliminate outbreaks.

“Of the resources available, you should just go all-out for vaccination,” said Jean Woo, director of the CUHK Jockey Club Institute of Ageing at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Mass testing can even make things worse, she said, by forcing older people to spend hours outdoors and in queues while waiting for their turn.

“There’s nowhere for them to sit,” Woo said. “It’s cold. It increases the risk of cross-infection.”

Hong Kong’s adherence to the Covid Zero strategy has pushed the healthcare system to the brink, with Hong Kongers shocked by videos on social media of elderly patients lying on gurneys outdoors while waiting for overstretched hospitals to treat them.

China and Hong Kong won’t tolerate a significant number of elderly deaths caused by Covid-19 in the city and Hong Kong should stick to the “dynamic zero” policy, Chinese top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan was cited as saying by media including HK01 and Sing Tao on Tuesday.

Elderly patients infected with the coronavirus should be getting speedy intervention with therapeutics like remdesivir, a drug that requires an IV injection, but the crisis in the hospitals makes that extremely difficult, said Siddharth Sridhar, a clinical assistant professor of microbiology at the University of Hong Kong.

“Where are they going to get it? Who is going to give it to them?” he said, adding that short-staffed hospitals are facing problems finding enough doctors and nurses.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com