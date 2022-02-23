Ukraine seeks to declare nationwide state of emergency

The US and UK say their intelligence still suggests Russia is preparing to launch a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, including potentially the capital, Kyiv. Moscow has repeatedly denied such plans, but Putin’s treaties with the separatist territories allow him to deploy troops into those areas and to build bases there.

Putin has said for now he will not send in forces he describes as “peacekeepers.” Doing so would raise concern about proximity to the line of contact between the separatists and Ukraine’s military.

