Boris Johnson unveils UK's 'most severe sanctions yet' against Russia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled Britain's largest-ever package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting banks, members of President Vladimir Putin's closest circle and wealthy Russians who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles.

Western nations are co-ordinating action to impose tough sanctions against Russia in response to its all-out invasion on neighbouring Ukraine by staging missile strikes on cities and pouring its troops into the country.

Speaking to parliament just hours after Putin declared war with Ukraine, Johnson said the Russian leader would be condemned by the world and by history for his invasion, never able to cleanse the “blood of Ukraine from his hands”.

“This hideous and barbarous venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure,” he told parliament when announcing the new sanctions to be imposed on more than 100 Russian individuals and entities.

“For our part, today the UK is announcing the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen.”