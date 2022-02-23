Russia hits airfields; Kyiv imposes martial law

Russia confirmed it was targeting military facilities across the country, including airfields and anti-aircraft systems. The government in Kyiv called it a “full-scale invasion” and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy imposed martial law.

President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered a military operation to support separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, and claimed he did not plan to occupy the country.

Putin was immediately condemned by Western leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who called his actions an “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” on the people of Ukraine and promised that severe sanctions would now follow.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said it was a “serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security.”

All times CET:

Biden Tells Zelenskiy ‘Severe Sanctions’ Coming for Russia (6:13am.)

Biden spoke with Zelenskiy by telephone and told him the US, its allies and partners “will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia,” the American president said in a statement.

Biden said the US would continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and is people.

The US and Nato had made clear beforehand that they would not deploy troops to Ukraine in the event it was attacked, though many countries have sent defensive weapons in.

Ukraine Imposes Martial Law as Russia Attacks: President (6:15am.)

“Russia has attacked our military infrastructure and our border guards,” Zelenskiy said in a video posted on his telegram channel. “In many cities explosions were heard. We are imposing martial law across the entire territory of our state.”

The Ukrainian leader urged people to stay calm and remain at home if possible, saying “we are working, the army is working.”

Russia Says Targets Ukraine Military Infrastructure: Tass (5:59am.)

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it’s using “high-precision” weapons to target Ukrainian military infrastructure, Tass reported.

Russian forces are using aircraft, artillery and missiles to destroy Ukraine’s air force, military airfields and anti-aircraft systems, the ministry said, in the first official Russian confirmation that its operations extend beyond Donbas.

The Defense Ministry said it’s not targeting cities and civilians in Ukraine have “nothing to fear,” Tass reported, even as explosions were reported across the country.

Russia Attacks Checkpoints, Kyiv Under Attack: Reports (5:49am.)

Russia is attacking multiple checkpoints along its border with Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter inside Ukraine’s border guard service.

The Interior Ministry warned Kyiv was under attack from ballistic missiles and urged citizens to go to shelters. Interfax also reported Russian assault troops were landing in the Black Sea port cities of Odesa and Mariupol, citing an official in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“Russian troops are attacking peaceful Ukrainian cities from various directions, including temporarily occupied Donbas and Crimea, as well as the northeastern region,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had imposed martial law.

Ukraine says Says Russia Launched ‘Full-Scale Invasion’ (5:07am.)

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Putin has “launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine” and cities are under air strikes.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win,” he said. Kuleba said the world can and must stop Putin, adding “the time to act is now.”

Ukraine Closes Airspace to Passenger Flights (5:17am.)

Ukraine closed its airspace for passenger flights, according to a notice Thursday. Russia has also put in place flight restrictions over Ukrainian territory.

Putin Said U.S. Crossed Russia’s ‘Red Lines’ (5:01am.)

Putin accused the US of ignoring Russia’s demands for security guarantees and crossing its “red lines” with an expansion of Nato infrastructure east.

In his televised speech he said he aimed to demilitarise Ukraine. “Russia can’t exist with a constant threat from the territory of Ukraine,” he said.

Putin has long warned that Russia views expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in eastern Europe as a threat and he couldn’t tolerate Ukraine joining the alliance. In December, he demanded the US and its allies provide legally binding security guarantees that the alliance not expand further and not put offensive weapons in Ukraine. Those demands were rejected.

Nato contends that it’s a defensive alliance and isn’t a threat to Russia.

Biden Says ‘World Will Hold Russia Accountable’ (4:42am.)

Biden said in a statement that “Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” adding Russia alone would be responsible for “the death and destruction this attack will bring.”

Biden said he would speak with Group of Seven counterparts Thursday and then address the American people to announce further punishments for Moscow. “The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said.

Markets Slump After Putin Announces Military Action (4:33am.)

US equity futures and stocks slid on the back of the Putin’s escalation. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts tumbled more than 1%, European futures shed over 2% and an Asia-Pacific equity gauge fell to the lowest level this month.

Treasuries, the dollar and gold climbed, reflecting demand for havens. Brent oil surged to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia’s escalation sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports. Russia is a key supplier of energy to global customers, with Europe relying on the nation for about a quarter of its oil supplies and a third of its gas.

Zelenskiy Urges Russia Not to Escalate Crisis (11:53pm.)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an address to the nation that any Russian move to aid separatists in the eastern part of Ukraine could cause an escalation in tensions.

Ukraine poses no threat to Russia but will defend itself if attacked, Zelenskiy said in his speech. He said Putin didn’t respond to a request to talk by phone on Wednesday. Earlier, Ukraine’s foreign minister said he would seek another emergency session of the UN Security Council.

Separately, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, also urged Russia to refrain from any escalatory actions, calling the request for Moscow’s help by Ukrainian separatists a “dangerous” step.

Kremlin Says Separatist Leaders Seek Putin’s Aid (10:15pm.)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the leaders of the self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine wrote to Putin for help repelling Ukraine, Interfax and Tass reported.

It wasn’t clear what specific aggression the leaders believed they needed assistance with. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said they have no plans for a military offensive against the separatists.

Asked about the request, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called it an example of the type of “false flag” operation that the US has said was likely to occur.

