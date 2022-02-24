Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

* Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War 2.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine.

* Missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and explosions were heard near the capital Kyiv.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions, saying Putin wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.

* The EU will freeze Russian assets, halt access of its banks to the European financial market and target “Kremlin interests” over its “barbaric attack”, senior officials said.

* US President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would impose “severe sanctions” over what he called Putin's “premeditated war”.