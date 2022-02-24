WATCH LIVE | Boris Johnson addresses parliament on Russian invasion of Ukraine
24 February 2022 - 19:50
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the House of Commons on the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. Johnson has already vowed to “hobble the Russian economy” as the UK imposes “a massive package of sanctions”.
TimesLIVE
