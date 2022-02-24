World

WATCH LIVE | Boris Johnson addresses parliament on Russian invasion of Ukraine

24 February 2022 - 19:50 By TimesLIVE

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the House of Commons on the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. Johnson has already vowed to “hobble the Russian economy” as the UK imposes “a massive package of sanctions”.

