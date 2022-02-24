Invasion puts Ukraine’s nuclear reactors at risk, monitors warn
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unfolding in a nation with 15 atomic reactors operating near full capacity, exposing Europe’s second-biggest nuclear fleet to potential safety risks.
Monitors at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said late on Thursday they are gravely concerned by the situation and remain in contact with Ukrainian nuclear safety regulators.
Reactors require steady supplies of electricity and water, both of which could be put at risk by military action.
Russian forces have taken control of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and the defence ministry in Moscow said it had reached an agreement with guards at the site to jointly ensure safety, according to an Interfax report on Friday. It said background radiation levels were within normal ranges.
The IAEA said there had been no damage to structures at Chernobyl, which contain the residual radiation left over from the 1986 meltdown. The agency said it is focused on ensuring the safety and security of Ukraine’s operating plants.
“It is of vital importance that safe and secure operation of nuclear facilities in that zone should not be affected or disrupted in any way,” said IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.
“The IAEA is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine with a special focus on the safety and security of its nuclear power plants.”
Ukraine is Europe’s second-biggest generator of nuclear power after France. Energoatom, the utility which runs its reactors, said plant operations were stable while Russia’s military incursion unfolded.
“Ukraine is at war, people are dying, defenders are heroically repelling enemy attacks,” Energoatom said on its website on Friday.
“Our common goal is to ensure a reliable electricity supply, despite these difficult circumstances.”
While nuclear facilities have been attacked before — mostly notably an unfinished Iraqi reactor in 1981 and Iranian enrichment plants in recent years — it’s the first time a large-scale war has been waged around operating plants.
“For Ukrainian nuclear power plant staff merely travelling to work may be dangerous, making it potentially challenging to ensure the reactor can be operated safely,” said nuclear analyst James Acton.
“In the event of an accident, backup personnel, such as firefighters, may not be able to reach the plant, not least because they could be involved in civilian relief efforts.”
All of Ukraine’s reactors were designed and made by Russian manufacturers. Its oldest units at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, northwest of the capital Kyiv, operate reactors that have caused serious safety concerns among European regulators.
