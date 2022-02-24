Invasion puts Ukraine’s nuclear reactors at risk, monitors warn

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unfolding in a nation with 15 atomic reactors operating near full capacity, exposing Europe’s second-biggest nuclear fleet to potential safety risks.

Monitors at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said late on Thursday they are gravely concerned by the situation and remain in contact with Ukrainian nuclear safety regulators.

Reactors require steady supplies of electricity and water, both of which could be put at risk by military action.

Russian forces have taken control of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and the defence ministry in Moscow said it had reached an agreement with guards at the site to jointly ensure safety, according to an Interfax report on Friday. It said background radiation levels were within normal ranges.

The IAEA said there had been no damage to structures at Chernobyl, which contain the residual radiation left over from the 1986 meltdown. The agency said it is focused on ensuring the safety and security of Ukraine’s operating plants.

“It is of vital importance that safe and secure operation of nuclear facilities in that zone should not be affected or disrupted in any way,” said IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

“The IAEA is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine with a special focus on the safety and security of its nuclear power plants.”