Russian troops stop near northeast city of Konotop -Ukraine's land forces
25 February 2022 - 22:11
A burnt, damaged bedroom of an apartment is seen in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Yesterday, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with Russian troops invading the country from the north, east and south, accompanied by air strikes and shelling. The Ukrainian president said that at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by the end of the first day.
Russian troops have stopped near the northeast city of Konotop after suffering heavy losses during a fight, Ukraine's land forces said.
"They have a problem with fuel and supply," the statement said, adding there were cases of looting by Russian soldiers in local shops.
On the outskirts of the city there were about 40 units of burned Russian equipment.
