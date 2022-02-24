Ukraine fights back against Russia as west ramps up sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had a frank, direct and quick conversation with Vladimir Putin at Zelenskiy’s request. Macron said Zelenskiy, who hasn’t been able to reach the Russian leader, wanted him to ask Putin to stop the fighting and engage in diplomacy.

“It didn’t produce any effect so far as you can see, because the Russian president has chosen war,” Macron said. He is scheduled to join Biden and their Nato counterparts in a virtual summit on Friday.

The Russian military effectively eliminated Ukraine’s air defences and rapidly advanced across the neighbouring country, meaning Kyiv could quickly be overrun as well, a senior Western intelligence official said.

Zelenskiy said 137 soldiers have been killed so far, with more than 300 wounded, state-run Tass reported. Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday had said the strikes were targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and didn’t pose a threat to the population.

After weeks of warnings that an attack would bring about a “massive” economic response, Biden announced that the US would sanction Sberbank — Russia’s largest lender — and four other financial institutions that represent an estimated $1 trillion in assets, as well as a broad swath of Russian elites and their family members. Treasury said the penalties target “nearly 80 percent of all banking assets in Russia.”

EU leaders also approved the outlines of a package targeting 70% of Russia’s banking system, with the final details to be finalised and formally adopted in a meeting scheduled for Friday.

The penalties are aimed at restricting Russia’s access to international markets by targeting some companies and banks, imposing limits on deposits from Russians and baring them from investing in EU securities. The EU will also introduce export controls on dual-use and hi-tech goods.

“These sanctions will increase Russia’s borrowing costs, raise inflation and gradually erode Russia’s industrial base,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “It will have maximum impact on the Russian economy and the political elite.”

Ukraine’s armed forces said their units were engaging Russian armour in Ivankiv, 50 miles north of Kyiv, while the Kropyvnytskyi military base was under attack in south-central Ukraine and enemy helicopters were moving near Moldova’s separatist-held Transnistria, while Zelenskiy said Russian aircraft were attacking residential areas in the capital.

Biden said action was needed now because Putin “has much larger ambitions than Ukraine.” “He wants to reestablish the former Soviet Union,” Biden said. “His ambitions are completely contrary to the place where the rest of the world has arrived.”

Putin has received support from China, the world’s second-largest economy, and threatened other countries that may interfere with his Ukraine offensive with historic consequences.

Even while the US and allies including the UK, Canada, Taiwan and Japan announced fresh sanctions, Biden made clear that they were not willing to sacrifice their own economies to inflict punishment on Putin. He said restrictions on currency clearing would include carveouts for energy payments, a crucial source of revenue for Russia. Banning such sales would likely roil global energy markets and cause shortages in Europe.

To cushion the impact of the conflict and fresh sanctions on Americans, Biden said the US will release additional barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as conditions warrant.

“I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump,” Biden said. “This is critical to me.”

Tech Curbs

US stocks pared losses while the dollar and yen jumped and the euro and commodity-linked currencies retreated. Stocks climbed in Asia on Friday, while crude oil rose and US equity futures slipped.

The US will also implement export controls designed to cut Russia off from semiconductors and other advanced technology crucial to the military, biotechnology, and aerospace industries. Rules allow the US to restrict exports to Russia from anywhere in the world using American technology, including software.

In a decision that may prompt criticism on Capitol Hill, Biden said Russia will not be barred from the Swift international banking network because Europe opposed that action. But the sanctions imposed Thursday against major Russian banks should have a similar effect and limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, and pounds, he said.

Swift Split

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said many EU leaders have called for Russia to lose access to the international payment system, Swift.

“More work needs to be done to assess what it means if Russia is cut off from Swift,” Rutte said. “That really has to be worked through to make sure that we assess all eventualities what will happen.”

Russia’s largest state-owned enterprises also will be blocked from raising money from US and European investors, Biden said.

The latest round of sanctions follow the administration’s decision Wednesday to target the company that built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. That came on top of other penalties announced Tuesday following Putin’s recognition of breakaway territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine as independent states.

