UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russian troops advance on Kyiv

February 25 2022 — 09:20

How war in Ukraine threatens the world’s economic recovery

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine carries huge risks for a world economy that’s yet to fully recover from the pandemic shock.

The conflict already looks like the most serious war in Europe since 1945. Russian forces carried out air strikes, captured army bases and advanced towards Kyiv as civilians fled. Western officials said the capital may fall at any time, with its air defences eliminated

Bloomberg Economics examines how the conflict could impact growth, inflation and monetary policy.