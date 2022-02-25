UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russian troops advance on Kyiv
February 25 2022 — 09:20
How war in Ukraine threatens the world’s economic recovery
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine carries huge risks for a world economy that’s yet to fully recover from the pandemic shock.
The conflict already looks like the most serious war in Europe since 1945. Russian forces carried out air strikes, captured army bases and advanced towards Kyiv as civilians fled. Western officials said the capital may fall at any time, with its air defences eliminated
Bloomberg Economics examines how the conflict could impact growth, inflation and monetary policy.
February 25 2022 — 09:00
Russian troops advance on Kyiv as Ukrainian leader pleads for help
Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.
Air raid sirens wailed over Kyiv amid unconfirmed reports that a Russian plane had been shot down and crashed into a building a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion that has shocked the world.
A senior Ukrainian official said Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital, Kyiv, later on Friday and that Ukrainian troops were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered.
February 25 2022 — 08:40
Ukraine fights back against Russia as west ramps up sanctions
Ukraine’s president said his nation continued to resist on the second day of the Russian invasion as the US and European Union stepped up economic penalties and fighting raged north of Kyiv.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s military had stopped Russia from achieving its objectives in the first day of the assault. As air-raid sirens screamed in cities across the country of 41 million and Ukraine reported “horrific” rocket strikes in the capital, the president said Moscow-led forces were attacking military and civilian targets to keep up the pressure.
“Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later, talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion,” Zelenskiy, said in a morning address. “The sooner this conversation begins, the smaller the losses of Russia itself.”
