Ukraine ambassador's press conference hijacked by hackers

Ukraine has activated all rights to self-defence after Russian attacks were launched on kindergartens, orphanages and hospitals on Saturday.

Speaking at a Zoom briefing that was intercepted and disrupted by hackers, Ukraine ambassador to South Africa, Oleh Zvasiuk, said that for the past three days Ukraine had been under full scale attack by Russia, as troops had crossed into the country with ongoing attacks from the east, south and north by air.

Describing the scale of the attacks, she said Russia appeared to be using all military potential and two nights ago Russian missiles had fallen on civilian's heads, as they forced their way into the capital Kyiv.

“This has been the most horrific time for Kyiv since the attack by Nazi Germany in 1941,” she said.

Zvasiuk said Russian tanks were entering Kyiv as Ukrainians prepared to “fight in the streets”.

“In the exclusion zone radiation levels have radically risen. On the 25th of February Russian war ships attacked two civilian vessels in the Black Sea. The Russians have attacked kindergartens and orphanages in war crimes that are a violation of the Rome Statute. In addition, hospitals have also become a chosen target for the occupiers.”

She said, as of Saturday, a total of 102 Ukrainian people had been killed, including three children, and another 1,115 people, including 33 children, had been injured, with civilian losses amounting to 38 people including two children.

Zvasiuk said Ukrainian citizens would continue to defend their soil as they joined the ranks of territorial defenders, with “more to come”.

Diplomatic relations with Russia had been terminated, and Ukraine was calling on all its partners to do the same.

While Zvasiuk was addressing the conference, an online person, identified only as Simon, began interrupting with yells of “Mother Russia”.

As Zvasiuk muted and removed him, more names cropped up, and an animation of a black rat and loud music began playing.

As Zvasiuk tried to continue speaking, she was drowned out and ended the briefing before she was finished.

