UN reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine

At least 64 civilians have been killed and more than 160,000 are on the move after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations relief agency said.

“As of 5:00pm on 26 February, (UN human rights office) OHCHR reports at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 dead,” the UN Office for the co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a status report,

It added the actual figures were likely to be “considerably higher”.