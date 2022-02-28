Liquidity vanishes across Russia assets as sanctions bite

‘Too risky to deal in’ is the mantra from foreign-exchange to equities trading floors as investors step back from dealing with Russian assets.

Spreads on the ruble have widened by eight times, with market makers from Sydney to Hong Kong pulling back, traders said. Nomura Holdings’ domestic securities arm said it will suspend taking purchase or sale orders for the time being on four investment trusts that contain Russia-related assets. Singapore said it would block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia.

Evaporating liquidity, due to biting sanctions ramped up over the weekend, is spurring authorities to act, with Russia’s central bank announcing it would temporarily ban foreigners from selling securities. Moscow Exchange said it will start currency and money-market trading only at 10am local time, about three hours later than normal.

“Russia is simply unbankable at this stage and anyone holding Russian assets will find their book value marked at zero till we find a way out of this,” said Saed Abukarsh, chief portfolio manager at Ark Capital Management Dubai Ltd. “The overall market is unprepared for the speed of developments since the inception of the war.”

Russian assets have plummeted in the wake of the nation’s invasion of Ukraine, with the ruble’s slump making it the worst-performing emerging-market currency in February. Foreign-exchange market participants from Sydney to Hong Kong are freezing ruble trading as they mull the effects of the harshest sanctions placed on a major economy in a generation.

“When anything like this happens, we cut leverage and basically tell people to close positions. It’s just too high risk,” said Nick Twidale, CEO Asia Pacific at forex broker FP Markets in Sydney. “No trades are coming through at all on the ruble.”