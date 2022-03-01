LATEST VIDEO UPDATES | Devastation, anger over Russian invasion of Ukraine

An administrative building in Kharkiv, located in the city’s Freedom Square, was struck by Russian missiles, bringing the ongoing conflict closer to residential areas.

The footage, released on Tuesday and shown above, shows the moment the building exploded in flames.

Firefighters can be seen combing the rubble after the attack.

This latest incident comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth day. Talks between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats yielded no results and Russian forces continued to bomb areas of Ukraine as the talks unfolded.