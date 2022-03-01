LATEST VIDEO UPDATES | Devastation, anger over Russian invasion of Ukraine
TimesLIVE video has collected some of the latest videos of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
An administrative building in Kharkiv, located in the city’s Freedom Square, was struck by Russian missiles, bringing the ongoing conflict closer to residential areas.
The footage, released on Tuesday and shown above, shows the moment the building exploded in flames.
Firefighters can be seen combing the rubble after the attack.
This latest incident comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth day. Talks between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats yielded no results and Russian forces continued to bomb areas of Ukraine as the talks unfolded.
On Monday, the UN Security Council held a special meeting on the conflict in which Ukraine’s UN envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya put the blame for the conflict squarely on Russia’s shoulders.
“This war was not provoked. It was chosen by someone who is right now sitting in the bunker,” he said.
Kyslytsya also compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, the German dictator who lead the world into a global conflict in 1939.
