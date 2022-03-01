Pandemic boosts demand for organic food in Switzerland — study

Retail sales of organic foods in Switzerland rose 17% to 3.24-billion Swiss francs ($3.54bn) in 2020, reaching a market share of about 11% as theCovid-19 pandemic boosted demand, a report by the Federal Office for Agriculture showed on Tuesday.

Just over a third of people polled for the “organic barometer” said their shopping habits changed during the pandemic, with almost 5% buying more organic foods due to Covid-19, the authors of the study wrote.

Fresh vegetables and potatoes were the best-selling items in the organic food category, followed by milk and dairy products as well as cereal and bakery products, according to the report.