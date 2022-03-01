Russia says ‘real danger’ of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required response

Russia’s foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Ukraine has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, a “real danger” that needed a Russian response.

Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and “denazify” the country — a justification dismissed by Kyiv and the West as propaganda.

“Today the dangers that (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy’s regime pose for neighbouring countries and international security in general have increased substantially after the authorities set up in Kyiv embarked on dangerous games related to plans to acquire their own nuclear weapons,” Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told the Conference on Disarmament in a video address.

“Ukraine has Soviet nuclear technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons. We cannot fail to respond to this real danger,” he said, also calling for the US to rebase its nuclear weapons from Europe.

He delivered the speech to a thin crowd after many diplomats. including France and Britain, staged a walkout to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as they did at a parallel UN meeting in Geneva on Tuesday.