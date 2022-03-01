Donations for Ukraine pour in from around the world

A grocery shop owner in Rome is struggling to find space for an influx of food, medicine and clothing for people in Ukraine, while at the country’s Polish border, Spanish chef Jose Andres feeds families seeking refuge from Russia’s invasion.

Czech children write notes of encouragement and pack them inside donated sleeping bags, a Polish optician is offering free spectacles and a watch dealer in Milan is giving the proceeds from an auction of a vintage Russian timepiece to help Ukraine.

Across the world private citizens have rallied to the country’s side, seeking ways to show solidarity as war intensifies in the nation of 44-million people.

After the initial shock of the full-scale invasion support has been further driven by revulsion at civilian deaths, including children. European officials have warned of an impending humanitarian disaster as the Kremlin steps up its offensive.

Host4Ukraine.com, a site offering free housing to Ukrainians, went live on Saturday and hundreds of people have offered beds, rooms and in some cases apartments. Germany is the top location, with Finland second. But listings are located as far away as Australia, Ecuador and Florida.